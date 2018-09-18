Product Name – VIKA v2 Women’s Glove (suggested retail price – € 69.95 Euro / £ 59.99 Sterling)

Sizes: XS-XL

Category – Women’s Road Riding

Description – Part of Alpinestars VIKA collection, this glove is designed to offer an optimized women’s fit, convenience and comfort. With a viscoelastic knuckle for impact performance, a reinforced palm and thumb plus a touchscreen compatible fingertip, the CE-certified Vika v2 Glove is the perfect option for city riding.

• Full premium leather glove optimized for the female hand shape while the short cuff styling aids fit, convenience and comfort.

• Durable full-grain leather construction gives strength, durability and flexibility.

• Palm padding and leather patch.

• Subtly styled viscoelastic knuckle is covered with leather.

• Stretch insert on backhand for improved flexibility.

• Discreetly incorporated advanced thermo-formed foam padding on palm, fingers and thumb for fit.

• Localized perforation on fingers, thumb and palm for better breathability.

• Short cuff with top-hand cuff closure for convenience.

• Extended ergonomic stretch insert on palm for flexibility.

• Thumb and palm reinforcement for durability.

• Touchscreen conductive finger tips for use with touchscreens.

• CE-certified (CAT II Level 1).

• Designed to accompany products in the Alpinestars VIKA fashion design collection.

