Product Name – VIKA v2 Women’s Leather Jacket (suggested retail price – € 429.95 Euro / £ 399.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 38-52

Category – Women’s Urban

Description – VIKA is Alpinestars motorcycle apparel capsule collection for women, inspired by the catwalk to create a flattering female fit while still incorporating class-leading performance protection. With a soft leather shell and pre-contoured sleeves for superior comfort, the CE-certified VIKA v2 Leather Jacket incorporates stretch panels for a flattering figure-hugging fit – on or off your bike.

• Designed by Alpinestars Women’s Fashion team and featuring styling inspired straight from the catwalk, VIKA differentiates itself from its fashion-orientated counterparts by offering high-performance, cutting-edge protection.

• The propriety designs incorporate strategically positioned aramid stretch paneling to visually lengthen and enhance the female form while offering an optimized fit and supreme maneuverability.

• The aramid panels are laminated to provide additional protection from the wind; VIKA is a perfect synthesis of form and function.

• Made from supple and durable full-grain leather with a seamless one-piece soft leather collar, the VIKA Jacket offers a highly comfortable fit.

• Pre-contoured sleeves and extended back profile for added comfort and performance while riding.

• The jacket includes an internal waist connection zipper for compatibility with the VIKA Pant.

• A satin-embossed full liner adds to the luxurious feel of the jacket.

• Lightweight, highly contoured and removable CE-certified elbow and shoulder protectors offer superb impact protection. These high performance protectors are perforated for maximum breathability and are reduced in thickness to help female styling.

• This garment is CE-certified.

