Product Name – VIKA v2 Women’s Leather Pants (suggested retail price – € 379.95 Euro / £ 158.31 Sterling)

Sizes: 38-52

Category – Women’s Urban

Description – Bringing cutting-edge protection to catwalk fashion, Alpinestars VIKA motorcycle apparel collection sets the trend for the discerning female rider who wants to stand out from the crowd. With a supple leather shell, pre-shaped legs

and discreetly positioned CE-certified protectors, the VIKA v2 Pant visually lengthens the leg for a truly flattering fit.

• Although designed by Alpinestars Women’s Fashion team, the catwalk-inspired VIKA differentiates itself from its fashion counterparts by offering high performance, cutting-edge protection.

• Proprietary designs incorporate strategically positioned aramid stretch paneling to visually lengthen and enhance the female form while offering an optimized fit and maneuverability.

• Aramid stretch panels are laminated to provide additional protection from the wind; VIKA is the perfect synthesis of form and function.

• Made from supple and durable full-grain leather with a seamless one-piece soft leather waist, the VIKA Pant offers a supremely comfortable fit.

• Pre-contoured legs and a high rear waist offer added comfort and performance while on the bike. The pant marries effortlessly with the VIKA Jacket.

• The aramid panels aid movement and allow for great expansion fit around thigh and calf areas.

• Safety features include lightweight, highly contoured and removable CE-certified knee protectors which offer superb impact protection.

• These high performance protectors are perforated for maximum breathability and are reduced in thickness to enhance female styling.

• This garment is CE-certified.

