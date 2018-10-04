Alpinestars - WARHORSE Leather Jacket 1

Product Name – WARHORSE Leather Jacket (suggested retail price – € 389.95 Euro / £ 349.99 Sterling)

SIZES: 48-60

Category – Urban

Biker T-Shirts UK

Description – An aggressively-styled urban sport riding jacket constructed from a durable premium leather for comfort, the Warhorse Leather Jacket incorporates a removable heavy thermal liner, making it ideal for city riding in a variety of weather climates. With CE-certified protection on the shoulder and elbows, plus the ability to upgrade with Alpinestars Nucleon chest and back inserts, the Warhorse offers class-leading protection.

Premium leather main chassis constructed from 1.1 mm leather, with a Nubuck finish treatment for a stylishly unique look.

Stretch panels on underarms and sleeves, plus leather accordion inserts on arms, for an enhanced fit and feel.

Snap buttons on the waist and cuff adjustment for optimized riding fit.

Two zippered hand pockets, plus zippered chest pocket.

Embroidered logos on front and back with heat stamp logos on shoulders.

Low profile collar construction with perforated leather padded edging for comfort.

Pre-curved sleeve construction reduces fatigue.

Removable thermal liner (100g on body, 80g on sleeves) allows the jacket to be worn in cooler climates.

Snap button connection system allows jacket to be attached to the belt loop of Alpinestars Tech Denim Pants.

Chest and back compartments (Alpinestars Nucleon chest and back inserts available as accessory upgrade).

CE-certified class-leading shoulder and elbow protectors.

The garment is CE-certified.

<strong>Industry News Gallery</strong>

Alpinestars - T-SP W DRYSTAR® Glove 1Alpinestars - STREETWISE DRYSTAR® Pants 1Inaugural Devitt MCN Ally Pally Show Proves a Hit With Fans 1Alpinestars - WARHORSE Leather Jacket 1Indian Motorcycle launch an exclusive riding goggle with 100% and Dimitri Coste 1INTERMOT: NOLAN COLLECTION 2019 1Dainese is Back at INTERMOT With Explorer And The New D-air® Product Range 1Suzuki unveils Katana at Intermot and announces updates for GSX-R1000 1Ducati Scrambler Joyvolution hits INTERMOT 2018 with three new versions 1Avon Tyres launches new Cobra Chrome tyre range 1MORE TOUR, MORE ROAR: 2019 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT & R 1Enjoy low-rate finance from Suzuki this autumn 1Indian Motorcycle debuts highly-anticipated FTR™ 1200 & FTR™ 1200 S 1Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1Fresh fluids are fundamental for factors over the winter 1Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport 1Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR and Factory 1Aprilia Shiver 900 1Aprilia RSV4 RR and RF 1Ducati UK launch certified pre-owned scheme 1New 2019 Tracer 700GT. Built for your journey 1Vintage Yamaha colours for the 2019 XSR900 and XSR700 2MT series 2019: Hack the Darkness 4Yamaha introduces an all-new 2019 YZF-R125: Faster and sharper 3Avon Tyres to reveal new motorcycle tyre at INTERMOT 2018 1KTM Presents KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA 1Spidi - Bora H2Out 1Yamaha Introduces All-new 2019 WR450F: The Bike for All Reasons 1Ducati presents a new colour scheme for the XDiavel 1McLaren Senna takes on three motocross bikes in epic race up Goodwood Hill Climb 1

<a href=”http://www.grid-girls.co.uk”>
<img src=”http://motorsportbabes.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/GridGirlsHeader.png” border=”0″ /></a>
<strong>Grid Girls Gallery by <a href=”http://www.grid-girls.co.uk”>Grid Girls UK</a></strong>
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR