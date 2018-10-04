Product Name – WARHORSE Leather Jacket (suggested retail price – € 389.95 Euro / £ 349.99 Sterling)

SIZES: 48-60

Category – Urban

Description – An aggressively-styled urban sport riding jacket constructed from a durable premium leather for comfort, the Warhorse Leather Jacket incorporates a removable heavy thermal liner, making it ideal for city riding in a variety of weather climates. With CE-certified protection on the shoulder and elbows, plus the ability to upgrade with Alpinestars Nucleon chest and back inserts, the Warhorse offers class-leading protection.

Premium leather main chassis constructed from 1.1 mm leather, with a Nubuck finish treatment for a stylishly unique look.

• Stretch panels on underarms and sleeves, plus leather accordion inserts on arms, for an enhanced fit and feel.

• Snap buttons on the waist and cuff adjustment for optimized riding fit.

• Two zippered hand pockets, plus zippered chest pocket.

• Embroidered logos on front and back with heat stamp logos on shoulders.

• Low profile collar construction with perforated leather padded edging for comfort.

• Pre-curved sleeve construction reduces fatigue.

• Removable thermal liner (100g on body, 80g on sleeves) allows the jacket to be worn in cooler climates.

• Snap button connection system allows jacket to be attached to the belt loop of Alpinestars Tech Denim Pants.

• Chest and back compartments (Alpinestars Nucleon chest and back inserts available as accessory upgrade).

• CE-certified class-leading shoulder and elbow protectors.

• The garment is CE-certified.

