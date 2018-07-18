Product Name – YAGUARA DRYSTAR® Jacket TECH-AIR™ Compatible (suggested retail price – € 599.95 Euro / £ 549.99 Sterling)

Category – All Weather Riding/Adventure Touring

Sizes: S-4XL

Description – Fully compatible with Alpinestars innovative active airbag technology Tech-Air™, the Yaguara DRYSTAR® Jacket features a laminated membrane construction for effective waterproof and breathability but without excessive material bulk. Convenient pocket storage options, strategic reinforcements and class-leading protection, inside and out, the Yaguara is fully featured for adventure touring.

Tech-Air™ is a groundbreaking electronic airbag system that offers riders upper body protection and the freedom to ride both on and off road and in a wide range of weather conditions. The Tech-Air™ System incorporates the airbag’s electronic control unit, componentry and airbag, which when inflated covers the back, kidney areas, chest and shoulders. The Tech-Air™ System, sold separately and completely self-contained, offers the possibility for the airbag to be used in conjunction with an Alpinestars airbag-compatible textile outer jacket, for superb protection in all-weather and warm weather riding conditions.

The innovative and versatile Tech-Air™ street airbag system can be used with any type of motorcycle and/or scooter without the need to set-up, pair or reconfigure bike-to-rider or bike-to-passenger settings. The system is therefore immediately ready to be used at any time for any bike on any surface, and can be used equally for road riding and off road adventure touring.

YAGUARA DRYSTAR® JACKET TECH-AIR® COMPATIBLE

ALL-WEATHER RIDING / ADVENTURE TOURING

SIZES: S-4XL

• Multi-panel advanced polyamide fabric shell construction for durability and comfort.

• Compatible with Alpinestars’ class-leading Tech-Air™ airbag system. The garment is designed with stretch gussets on the arm and sleeves to accommodate jacket’s inflated volume without compromising seam strength or material integrity. The jacket’s ergonomic design means that it can be worn without the airbag system for a versatile, personalized fit.

For Tech-Air™ compatibility:

– LED display on sleeve indicating airbag’s operational status, plus internal conduit for system vest’s ECU.

– Internal hook and loop grip closure fixings plus cable conduits in order to seamlessly accommodate airbag system.

• Multi-ventilation zippered openings on arms, back and the side of the body.

• Laminated DRYSTAR® membrane for waterproofing and breathability. The bonded membrane construction makes for lighter garment and reduced material bulk.

• Waist adjustment for improved riding fit.

• Multiple volume adjusters on sleeves for improved fit and to avoid material bunching.

• Two front hand pockets, seamless chest and hands pockets with gusset and large back utility pocket for optimized storage of essential touring items.

• Two front chest pockets and inner waterproof pockets for safe storage of small belongings.

• New cuff adjustment closure system, features dual hook and loop grip strap securing system for rapid and personalized closure.

• Aramidic fiber reinforcement on elbows for durability, seam strength and abrasion resistance.

• Large stretch panel on the back of the shoulders and arms to increase flexibility and movement.

• Waist connection zipper allows attachment to Alpinestars riding pants.

• Multiple reflective prints to increase night visibility of the rider.

• Touring collar construction with microfiber comfort edging plus 3D textured comfort fabric on inner collar lining.

• Pre-curved sleeves construction reduces riding fatigue.

• Soft microfiber comfort edge on collar and cuffs.

PROTECTORS

• Chest pad and back compartments with PE padding (Alpinestars level 1 CE certified Nucleon chest and Level 2 CE certified back inserts available as accessory upgrade).

• Internal Level 2 CE-certified Bio Air shoulders and elbow protectors.

• Newly developed shoulder protection features over-molded advanced TPU guard layered under the outer fabric for optimized levels of protection and comfort.

• This garment is CE certified 89/686/EEC.

Developed following more than 15 years of extensive R&D in class-leading airbag technology, starting in MotoGP and taking in over half a million miles of road testing, Tech-Air™ is the world’s first and only independent full body, dedicated airbag systems specifically designed to offer a rider protection from the first impact in an accident.

Tech-Air™ uses a sophisticated algorithm to provide critical airbag protection for the first impact, meaning the primary contact between the rider and obstacles or vehicle. The system offers unparalleled freedom and versatility. With no connections between bike and rider both systems are completely independent, meaning a rider can have full upper body airbag protection on any motorbike, regardless of make or model.

The Tech-Air™ Street system can be used for road and off-road adventure touring while Tech-Air™ Race can be used for performance track riding but also, via a system firmware swap, can be configured to run the Street settings for the ultimate in versatility.