Amazing end‑of‑year offers from Kawasaki

Five additional models included in three-year 0% finance offer

5.9% Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offers extended

Free Tourer pack with the purchase of a brand new Versys 650

More models available with 0% finance for three years

Owning a new Kawasaki just got a lot easier thanks to Kawasaki Motors UK’s decision to include five additional models in its amazing three-year 0% Hire Purchase (HP) finance offer.

Now available with 0% APR over three years on HP until 31st December 2017 are the Versys-X 300, Ninja 650, #RefinedRaw Z650, Z900 and recently-announced Z900 70kW. Touring and Performance versions are also available on this offer.

Other models already available are the Versys 650, Vulcans S, J125/300 plus the SL family: Ninja 250SL and Z250SL.

Customers can obtain a personally tailored HP quote by going to the Kawasaki Kalculator website and selecting a model, deposit amount, plus extended warranty and accessory options. A minimum deposit of £99 is required.

UK Sales Manager, Craig Watson, said: “2017 has been a great year so far for Kawasaki and we want to get as many riders as possible enjoying the benefits of being part of the Kawasaki family. With such a strong offer across a wide spectrum of bikes we really do have something for everyone.”

5.9% Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and HP offers extended



Current HP and PCP offers will continue until the end of the year, meaning all road bikes over 300cc, including the phenomenal Ninja H2 and best-selling Z1000SX are available with K Options PCP at 5.9% APR representative until the end of 2017.

Models not included in the 0% HP finance offer are also available at a rate of just 5.9% APR until the end of the year.

Compared to arranging finance through a bank or building society, arranging finance with Kawasaki is a simpler, shorter application process – so owners swiftly get the keys to their dream Kawasaki.

Getting a personalised PCP or HP quote is as simple as visiting the Kawasaki Kalculator website or speaking to a Kawasaki dealer.

Free Tourer pack with all brand new Versys 650s

From October 2017 until the end of the year, Kawasaki UK is offering a free Tourer pack worth £650 with the purchase of a brand new Versys 650.

The Tourer pack consists of two 28-litre panniers along with interior bags, handguards plus a tank pad and it makes the versatile, punchy and comfortable Versys 650 even more capable and practical for daily life and long distance adventures.

Craig Watson, UK Sales Manager, said: “The Versys 650 is a bike built for big distances and with zero percent finance and a complimentary upgrade to the Tourer version – the hardest decision will be which colour to have!”

Along with a free Tourer pack, current finance offers for the Versys 650 make it an even more attractive and affordable option – it’s available until the end of the year with 0% APR Hire Purchase (HP) finance over three years with a minimum £99 deposit, or it can be bought with K Options Personal Contract Purchase, with 5.9% APR representative.

Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. Finance offer available through Kawasaki Finance, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH. Finance offer ends 31/12/2017.