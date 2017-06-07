AP Racing Brake Pads

UK based AP Racing has been at the forefront of both two and four wheeled motorsport including MotoGP for the past 50 years.

Offering a high performance aftermarket sinter brake pad programme, the friction material used in a brake system is a vital factor for overall performance of a system. Front and rear pads utilise specific friction compounds to cater for the different braking requirements between front and rear calipers. Both front and rear pads are suitable for OE cast-iron and stainless steel discs.

AP Racing Sinter Pads

Durable high performance HH pads

Suitable for OE Cast-iron and Stainless Steel discs

Available in both front and rear sinter compounds

Rear compound utilises a slightly reduced friction to achieve maximum controlled stopping

Suppliers to MotoGP, World Superbike, British Superbike , Supermoto and Sidecar championships

Available for a wide range of motorcycle manufacturers and models.

RRP: from £18.39

Please visit www.bikeittrade.com to find your nearest stockist and view the fitment parts finder