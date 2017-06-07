Wednesday, June 7, 2017
AP Racing Brake Pads

AP Racing Brake Pads

UK based AP Racing has been at the forefront of both two and four wheeled motorsport including MotoGP for the past 50 years.

Offering a high performance aftermarket sinter brake pad programme, the friction material used in a brake system is a vital factor for overall performance of a system. Front and rear pads utilise specific friction compounds to cater for the different braking requirements between front and rear calipers. Both front and rear pads are suitable for OE cast-iron and stainless steel discs.

AP Racing Sinter Pads

  • Durable high performance HH pads
  • Suitable for OE Cast-iron and Stainless Steel discs
  • Available in both front and rear sinter compounds
  • Rear compound utilises a slightly reduced friction to achieve maximum controlled stopping
  • Suppliers to MotoGP, World Superbike, British Superbike , Supermoto and Sidecar championships

Available for a wide range of motorcycle manufacturers and models.

RRP: from £18.39

Please visit www.bikeittrade.com to find your nearest stockist and view the fitment parts finder

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

