Aprilia Face the Race 2017

Riders who take delivery of a new MY 2017 RSV4 RF, Tuono V4, RS125 or Tuono 125 that is registered during May 2017, will get an added bonus from Aprilia in the shape of a made to measure, bespoke leather suit or a leather jacket.

As well as enjoying their new, class-leading bike, RSV4 RF and Tuono Factory buyers will receive an Aprilia Racing made-to-measure Kangaroo skin suit, while Tuono RR buyers will get a similar item in leather.

Buyers of Aprilia’s fantastic 125cc bikes are not forgotten either, as RS125 and new Tuono 125 models registered during May, will come with an Aprilia Racing Leather Jacket, absolutely free of charge.

Notes:

To be eligible for this promotion, bikes must be MY2017 models, supplied by an official UK Aprilia Retailer and first registered to a retail customer during May 2017.

Take advantage of Aprilia 3Dom PCP finance by using the interactive calculator at www.apriliabikefinance.co.uk to see just how affordable a new Aprilia can be.

Find your Aprilia retailer at www.piaggiogroup.co.uk