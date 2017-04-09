Argentina prepares to host WorldSBK in 2018

The Government of the Province of San Juan (Argentina), Dorna WSBK Organization and the OSD Group are pleased to announce the signing of a three-year agreement to host WorldSBK Rounds at the Villicum Circuit, which is currently under construction.

In the province of San Juan, near the city of Albardón the new Villicum Circuit is in the process of being built, which was designed by Argentine architect Leonardo Stella. Work began in October 2016 and will make Argentina the 26th country to host a Round of the world´s fastest production-based motorcycle series. Riders and fans will enjoy the action and excitement of a 4.2 kilometre track with 19 corners – 11 left and 8 right.

WorldSBK is expected to visit the circuit in 2018, as the Government of the Province of San Juan and OSD Group are hoping to have the track homologated by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) later this year.

The region of San Juan has an outstanding history in motorcycle racing and motorsport in general. The world-famous Dakar Rally has passed through the province in recent years, and the El Zonda circuit continues to host racing events across the year.

The new circuit is located on the symbolic Route 40, a 5,000km road which stretches from the north to the south of Argentina, along the breathtaking Andes. Route 40 is a tourist attraction not only for motorsport fans, but for all travellers who go to discover the best landscapes in the country.

The Governor of the Province of San Juan, Sergio Uñac said that the new circuit “is a project which will position San Juan at the heart of the sport, as the best categories of motorcycling and the motoring world will discover a stunning circuit with The Villicum, creating an unbeatable thrill”.

“As well as this,” added Governor Uñac, “there will be a hotel nearby – the old La Laja hotel. We are also talking with interested parties to build a hotel in front of the racetrack, which is one of the necessities in order to put this racetrack the highest international level”.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Group CEO, expressed his satisfaction at WorldSBK’s arrival to South America for the first time in history. “Without doubt this is very good news. Knowing that Argentina will have a World Superbike Round is a solid step forward. The presence of the two of the most important world championships in motorbike racing in Argentina, reflects the passion of a country which has a vast and deep rooted history in motor sports.”

Orly Terranova, CEO of OSD: “I am very pleased that the new Villicum Circuit – which has already received the first approval from the FIM – allows us to work with another world-class international event like WorldSBK. As well as this it provides us with a definite option of attracting other categories of motorsport. In addition we believe that this is the opportunity for Argentina to have one or more riders competing, as the category will be a great platform for Argentine and Latin American motorcycling. Undoubtedly, the new racetrack – located on the legendary Route 40 – will generate a positive impact in the Cuyo region, increasing the levels of tourism the province of San Juan has to offer.”

Daniel Carrera, Executive Director of WorldSBK said: “We are very proud that the government of San Juan selected WorldSBK to help develop the economic activity of the Circuit, and the province of San Juan. In recent years WorldSBK has been present in destinations around the world such as the United States, Thailand, Australia or Qatar, where events have been developed with great results. The Villicum Circuit is projected as a top-level facility, with an exciting track that will surely be welcomed by our paddock and all the fans of our sport in Argentina.”