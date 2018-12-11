

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce a contract extension that ensures Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina will remain on the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar until 2021. The Gran Premio de la Republica Argentina has been held at the track in Santiago del Estero since 2014, before which there were ten Grands Prix held near Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, with the first having taken place in 1961.

The renewal was announced at the same time as the 2019 event set for Termas de Rio Hondo early next season, with Governor of Santiago del Estero Gerardo Zamora and Dorna Director of Operations Carles Jorba in attendance. They were joined by OSD President Orly Terranova as well as representatives of national and regional tourism boards.

“We have announced the sixth consecutive Argentina Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo and we’ve signed a contract extension for 2020 and 2021,” says Gerardo Zamora, Governor of Santiago del Estero. “Dorna Sports has invested in us once again. We’re proud because a lot of passionate people have worked to achieve this. Work on the public infrastructure alongside private investment. And we’re happy because, at each race weekend, the amount of fans has increased, having a positive and specific impact on sport in the Termas de Rio Hondo economy and, more indirectly, in the region. Those who haven’t yet been able to make it to a Grand Prix in Argentina now have the chance to do so over the next three years to see the spectacular scope of a MotoGP event.”

“For the first time there has been continuity, because we’ve all worked on this a lot since 2014 when it began,” adds Carles Jorba, Dorna Director of Operations. “This extension allows us to continue the work that has been done so far and to do that enthusiastically given the incredible importance of the Latin American market for MotoGP. The riders, the teams and partners feel that Termas de Rio Hondo is now well established, they like the track and the improvements made have been continuous and always positive.”

The sixth event at Termas de Rio Hondo sees MotoGP™ return to Argentina from the 29th to 31st March 2019.





