Aron Canet can’t be caught on Day 1

Aron Canet (EG 0,0) was fastest under sunny skies on Friday morning at Silverstone, and repeated the feat in the afternoon to go fastest on Day 1 by a tenth – heading key rival Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers). 2016 rookie podium finisher Bo Bendseyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was third on combined times.

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), who took a podium last time out despite still suffering the after effects of his crash at the German GP, was fourth quickest on the opening day in the UK – half a tenth quicker than his teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio. Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) completed the top six.

Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) had a more muted first day following his domination of the Red Bull Ring – P7 on the combined timesheets and behind most of his key rivals. The Majorcan did take a top ten finish as a rookie last year, however, and will be pushing to move up in qualifying.

Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) was the rookie superstar on Day 1, going eighth fastest to head Austrian GP front row starter Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team). Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) completed the top ten.

RBA BOE Racing Team’s Gabriel Rodrigo – polesitter in the last two Grands Prix – took P11, with Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) taking P12, P13 and P14 respectively.

John McPhee flew the flag in fifteenth at home, with the British Talent Team rider optimistic about moving forward on Saturday – and the midfield incredibly tight.

Qualifying for the lightweight class starts at 12:35 (GMT +1).