Aron Canet conquers the Sachsenring for last dash pole

Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) took to the top of Moto3™ qualifying despite a light rain shower towards the end of the session, pushing hard in the final minutes when it looked like improving laptimes would prove impossible. Joining him on the front row are Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) and Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) after another solid session for the 2015 Moto3™ Junior World Champion.

Marcos Ramirez again showed some impressive pace to take P4 for Platinum Bay Real Estate, just pushed off the front row by Canet’s final effort. Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was another to impress in P5, with the rookie just edging veteran compatriot Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers).

Home hero Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) heads up row three for a push towards the front at his home round, ahead of Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and a solid session for Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) despite a fall for the Italian in FP3.

John McPhee (British Talent Team) was another big mover after the shower, shooting up from P19 to P10 to set himself up for another podium charge ahead of Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team) and Tatsuki Suzuki, who completed a good day for SIC58 Squadra Corse in twelfth.

After an improved weekend and top three pace in FP3, Leopard Racing’s Livio Loi was thirteenth fastest, ahead of Malaysian Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) and Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team), who completed the top fifteen.

Replacement rider and 2015 Moto3™ World Champion Danny Kent (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was sixteenth fastest, but has also received a 12 place grid penalty due to slow riding in FP3.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) 1’26.688

2 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) + 0.245

3 – Nicolo Bulega (ITA – KTM) + 0.293