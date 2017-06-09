Aron Canet quickest as CatalanGP gets in gear

After an early spate of showers over the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it was Marinelli Rivacold Snipers rider Romano Fenati who was fastest on a wet track on Friday morning – but the Italian just lost out in the afternoon as FP1 crasher Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) bounced back to go fastest by 0.287, heading the combined timesheets on Day 1.

Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) showed more stable pace in the afternoon following an equally strong FP1, completing the top three behind two of the riders who have so far proven big rivals in the title fight.

Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) did a huge wheelie exiting pitlane for the start of FP2 alongside teammate and Mugello winner Andrea Migno, and the two Italians were P4 and P5 respectively on Friday.

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) lined up in P6 on combined times, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and an impressive day for Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Marco Bezzecchi (CIP) – with the Italian also having impressed in FP1 in the top five – completed the top ten at the end of action on Day 1.

Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing), Livio Loi (Leopard Racing), Mugello podium finisher Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) and Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) completed the fastest fifteen on Friday.

Saturday sees Moto3™ qualify at 12:35pm (GMT +2).