Avon Tyres launches new Cobra Chrome tyre range 1British tyre manufacturer Avon Tyres has launched its new Cobra Chrome cruising tourer tyre range, now with improved longevity and more fitment options than ever.

It is a replacement for the popular Cobra range which has a well-established reputation in the custom and cruiser segments.

With an advanced construction design, the Cobra Chrome delivers improved stability and durability in all conditions for precise feel and tyre feedback. Avon’s latest pattern produces over a 5 percent larger footprint to maximise grip and uses the latest compound technology to improve tread life by 10 percent compared with its predecessor. The use of enhanced compounds means that the Cobra Chrome offers excellent wet braking and handling properties.

With rears up to 23 inches in diameter and widths of up 330mm, the new range comes in a wide variety of specifications and sizes to cover cruisers, tourers and custom bikes. The white sidewall option Cobra Chrome is the ultimate statement of individuality, and with 14 options available, more riders will be able to enjoy the look of Cobra Chrome whitewall tyres. All variants feature a stylish Cobra-themed design with a snakeskin appearance and embossed Cobra head logo on the tread edge for enhanced aesthetics.

Global Head of Motorcycle Sales, Doug Ross, said, “Established in 1885, Avon is renowned for producing top quality motorcycle tyres in the UK developed with the rider in mind. Our popular Avon Venom and Avon Cobra tyres have a well established reputation in the custom and cruiser segments. The next chapter in our long and rich brand history is the introduction of the Avon Cobra Chrome; the tyre of choice for the cruiser rider in search of safety, the joy of riding and individuality.”

Available from 2 October, the new Cobra Chrome will be launched at the 2018 INTERMOT show in Cologne, Germany.

