Avon Tyres at the Motorcycle Trade Expo show in Spirit

– Sneak preview of British company’s all-new sport touring tyre at Stoneleigh trade show

The official launch of Avon’s new Spirit ST sport-touring tyre is planned for late spring but the bike industry will get a first look at the brand-new design this week. The Melksham-based manufacturer will have early production tyres on show on the Direct Distribution and Bradbury Bros stands at the Motorcycle Trade Expo, at Stoneleigh, from 15-17 January.

The Spirit ST is the successor to Avon’s acclaimed Storm range and has been designed to provide excellent levels of wet grip, together with superb handling on a wide range of popular sport-touring bikes.

Featuring a radical new tread pattern, the Spirit ST uses the very latest high-silica synthetic rubber compounds for improved mileage.

See the new Spirit ST tyres on the Avon distributors’ stands at the Motorcycle Trade Expo, at Stoneleigh Exhibition Centre. Direct Distribution is on stand A16, and Bradbury Bros are at stand B20.

