Avon Tyres TrailRider fitment launched for Honda’s Africa Twin

Melksham-based Avon Tyres has released a new TrailRider fitment aimed at Honda’s new Africa Twin. The acclaimed TrailRider adventure touring tyre is now available in 150/70 R18 rear size, which also fits the recently introduced KTM 1090 Adventure.

Honda’s original XRV750 Africa Twin was one of the most evocative bikes of the 1980s and ‘90s, with Honda bringing the legendary name back to life with the latest CRF1000 version. With genuine off-road abilities and fabulous road performance, plus an optional dual-clutch transmission (DCT) automatic gearbox, the new Africa Twin has been a popular addition for Honda.

The TrailRider tyre, designed with a 90/10 split in terms of on/off-road performance, offers excellent on-road performance, balanced with solid off-road manners and is an excellent choice for the adventure tourist who spends most of their time on asphalt, but needs the ability to venture onto dirt trails and gravel tracks.

The TrailRider design includes Avon’s trademark ‘3D Sipe’ technology, which uses interlocking 3D ‘teeth’ inside narrow tread slits, to improve warmup and wet-weather performance, without affecting stability. In addition, a new tread compound uses a super-rich silica mix, for superb wet grip, while giving excellent mileage and wear characteristics.

Finally, the rear tyre features a multi-compound tread that uses a harder compound in the centre of the tyre for better wear, and softer compounds on the edge for tenacious cornering grip.

The new Africa Twin TrailRider is available in dealers now.

For further information on Avon Tyres, visit www.avon-tyres.co.uk.

