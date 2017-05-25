Avon’s Spirit ST hypersport touring motorcycle tyre

Avon Tyres launched the latest of its acclaimed sport-touring tyres, the all-new Avon Spirit ST, in Portimao earlier this month

In attendance and testing the tyre was Avon’s newly appointed Brand Ambassador, Steve Parrish. The motorcycle racer turned television commentator has raced on Avon tyres throughout his classic racing career.

Speaking at the launch, Parrish said, “I’m a very patriotic person, and the tyres are made down in Melksham. It’s a close-knit group of people who are very much passionate about what they do. They make a product that’s a world-wide product, it’s as good as anything else out there. It’s lovely to see a small community, a small group of people, working so hard and coming up with such a great product.”

The Spirit ST is the successor to Avon’s Storm 3D range and has been designed to provide excellent levels of wet grip, together with ultra-high performance handling. Featuring a radical new tread pattern, the Spirit ST uses the very latest high-silica synthetic rubber compounds for improved mileage.

Avon’s engineers have enhanced the performance of their flagship sport-touring tyre, so much so that the new Spirit ST is designated as a hypersport touring tyre – offering supreme stability and grip in all riding conditions.

The new Spirit ST takes Avon’s sporting road tyre offering to a new level, and is available at Avon dealers now in a wide range of sizes:

Spirit ST front

110/70 ZR 17 (54W)

100/90 ZR 18 (56W)

110/80 ZR 18 (58W)

110/80 R 19 59V

120/60 ZR 17 (55W)

120/70 ZR 17 (58W)

120/70 ZR 18 (59W)

120/70 ZR 19 (60W)

Spirit ST rear

150/70 ZR 17 (69W)

150/80 ZR 16 (71W)

160/60 ZR 17 (69W)

160/60 ZR 18 (70W)

160/70 ZR 17 (73W)

170/60 ZR 17 (72W)

180/55 ZR 17 (73W)

190/50 ZR 17 (73W)

190/55 ZR 17 (75W)

200/50 ZR 17 (75W)

200/55 ZR 17 (78W)

For further information on Avon Tyres, visit www.avon-tyres.co.uk.

