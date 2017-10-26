Battery Tender 1.25 amp Dual Selectable Power Tender 1 Industry News, Latest News

Battery Tender 1.25 amp Dual Selectable Power Tender

Battery Tender 1.25 amp Dual Selectable Power Tender

Ideal for all types of motorcycle and vehicle, this premium Battery Tender offers the user a  power tender solution for all common types of battery. It comes complete with both types of terminal connectors in the box.

Specifications

Output: 6v/12v switchable @ 1.25A
Input Voltage: 220 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Charger Weight: 612 grams
Size: 17.2 x 9.3 x 4.9 cm
ISM microcontroller constantly updates charge sequence for smooth transitions between charging steps
Spark Proof
Short circuit protected
Safety timer
Designed for AGM, standard, flooded, GEL or lithium (LiFeP04) batteries

RRP: £ 73.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk

Motorcycle Business Directory
Battery Tender – more than just a trickle charger

Battery Tender – more than just a trickle charger

May 4, 2017 0

Leave a Comment