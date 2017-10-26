Battery Tender 1.25 amp Dual Selectable Power Tender
Ideal for all types of motorcycle and vehicle, this premium Battery Tender offers the user a power tender solution for all common types of battery. It comes complete with both types of terminal connectors in the box.
Specifications
Output: 6v/12v switchable @ 1.25A
Input Voltage: 220 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Charger Weight: 612 grams
Size: 17.2 x 9.3 x 4.9 cm
ISM microcontroller constantly updates charge sequence for smooth transitions between charging steps
Spark Proof
Short circuit protected
Safety timer
Designed for AGM, standard, flooded, GEL or lithium (LiFeP04) batteries
RRP: £ 73.99
To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk