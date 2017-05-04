Battery Tender – more than just a trickle charger

Maximise your vehicles potential with Battery Tender® by Deltran. Battery Tender®’s BTP Microprocessor Technology and quick-connect convenience automatically maintains the batteries in all your vehicles. They are ready to go when you are! You just set it and forget it, saving you time and money in replacement batteries.
The entry level Battery Tender® Junior 800 plugs directly into any household mains socket and is suitable for all types of battery, including Lithium. This compact and lightweight unit is an affordable solution to keeping your vehicle batteries in optimum condition.
Battery Tender® Junior 800
- Output 6v/12v @ 800mA
- Input voltage: 220 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
- Charger weight: 467 grams
- Size: 8.3 x 5 x 3.5 cm
- Plugs directly into the domestic wall socket
- ISM micro-controller constantly updates smooth transitions between charging steps
- Spark Proof
- Safety Timer
- Short circuit protected
- Selectable for AGM, flooded, GEL or lithium (LiFeP04) batteries
- CE Approved
RRP: £ 39.99
The full Battery Tender range of products can be seen at www.bikeittrade.com
To find your local stockist CLICK HERE
