Battery Tender – more than just a trickle charger

Maximise your vehicles potential with Battery Tender® by Deltran. Battery Tender®’s BTP Microprocessor Technology and quick-connect convenience automatically maintains the batteries in all your vehicles. They are ready to go when you are! You just set it and forget it, saving you time and money in replacement batteries.

The entry level Battery Tender® Junior 800 plugs directly into any household mains socket and is suitable for all types of battery, including Lithium. This compact and lightweight unit is an affordable solution to keeping your vehicle batteries in optimum condition.

Battery Tender® Junior 800

Output 6v/12v @ 800mA

Input voltage: 220 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

Charger weight: 467 grams

Size: 8.3 x 5 x 3.5 cm

Plugs directly into the domestic wall socket

ISM micro-controller constantly updates smooth transitions between charging steps

Spark Proof

Safety Timer

Short circuit protected

Selectable for AGM, flooded, GEL or lithium (LiFeP04) batteries

CE Approved

RRP: £ 39.99

The full Battery Tender range of products can be seen at www.bikeittrade.com

