The battle is on to become the King of Brands this weekend

The MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship arrives at Brands Hatch this weekend (July 21/22/23) for one of the biggest rounds of the year and with the Showdown on the horizon, the battle to be inside the top six in the standings is set to rage in Kent.

Nine different riders representing seven different teams and five different manufacturers have scored podium finishes from the opening six rounds. Luke Mossey tops the standings heading to Brands Hatch by just seven points and the 24-year-old is ready to bounce back from a tough weekend at Snetterton.

The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider will be pushing to replicate his early season performance on the Indy circuit, when he claimed his first victory before making it a double.

Ready to reign on home turf, however, is Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne. The defending champion is second in the standings ahead of the two races on the Grand Prix circuit this Sunday and the Be Wiser Ducati rider is focused on delivering a double win for his local crowd.

Leon Haslam though will want nothing more than to be back on the top step of the podium this weekend. The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider has been battling to return to full fitness after his huge Knockhill crash and with one Podium Point separating him from Byrne, the rivalry is set to intensify!

Josh Brookes and the Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha team delivered a double podium finish last time out in Norfolk. The 2015 champion is gunning for his first win of the season, as he pushes to strengthen his position in the top six and edge further ahead from fellow countryman Jason O’Halloran who holds fifth in the standings.

O’Halloran has already claimed three podium finishes on board the new Fireblade for Honda Racing and will want to carry the momentum from Snetterton into this weekend as he also targets his first victory of 2017.

Peter Hickman is the final rider to feature in the top six and the Smiths Racing BMW rider holds just a four point advantage over double Knockhill race winner Jake Dixon, who’ll be racing in front of his home fans on the RAF Reserves Kawasaki.

Christian Iddon and Glenn Irwin are both bidding to make their return at Brands Hatch; the pair were both injured at Knockhill and want to start their top six fightback this weekend for the Tyco BMW and Be Wiser Ducati teams respectively.

Local rookie Bradley Ray, America’s John Hopkins and the McAMS Yamaha team of James Ellison and Michael Laverty will also be bidding to leap up the order this weekend to get their Showdown campaign back on track.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship standings:

Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 147 Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 140 Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 132 Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) 118 Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) 115 Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 93

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com

