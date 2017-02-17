Bennetts celebrates Coventry roots at 2017 MotoFest

Bennetts is set to rev up its involvement in Coventry MotoFest in 2017, as the UK’s leading motorcycle insurance brand returns to the city in which it all started as the official sponsor of the popular event’s Sprint Circuit on 3/4 June.

Bennetts was founded by Frederick James Bennett in Coventry back in 1930, originally operating under the banner ‘F.J. Bennett and Sons’ and providing customers in the West Midlands with general insurance services.

Initially based in Queen Victoria Road, the company moved premises when its offices were demolished to make way for the construction of the Coventry Ring Road in 1969, subsequently basing itself in Ironmonger Row.

In a neat twist of symmetry, Coventry Ring Road now plays a pivotal part in Coventry MotoFest as the setting for the 1.5-mile Sprint Circuit, which sees some extraordinarily talented drivers and riders performing wheel-spinning and tyre-burning heroics in front of tens of thousands of awestruck spectators. So Bennetts is, both literally and figuratively, coming full circle.

Now speeding flat-out into its fourth year, Coventry MotoFest boasts a unique blend of high-octane motor sport demonstrations, static car displays and live music amid countless other Coventry and transport-related activities – with a variety of innovations in the pipeline designed to make the forthcoming edition the biggest and best yet.

“We’re absolutely delighted that Bennetts will be sponsoring the Coventry MotoFest Sprint Circuit this summer,” said Festival Director, James Noble. “We very much enjoyed working with them last year as they dipped their toe into the water, and we are already collaborating on a raft of exciting plans for the 2017 event.”

With a busy contact centre in Coventry, Bennetts is justifiably proud of its heritage in the UK’s ‘motor city’ and sees many opportunities with what has already firmly established itself as one of the Midlands’ leading family-friendly festivals.

“Bennetts has over 85 years of heritage in Coventry,” commented Vince Chaney, Managing Director of Bennetts, “and we are proud to have retained a presence in the city over that time.

“We are delighted to extend our association with Coventry MotoFest by becoming the title sponsor of the Sprint Circuit and believe that the event will have a great future. MotoFest has already generated significant interest and we look forward to working with the organisers to build its profile within the biking community.”