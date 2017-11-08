When it comes to wheels and luxury, supercars are usually the ones to steal the show. These four-wheeled monsters have unique forms, massive engines, and price tags that make most of their fans drool first and say “the grapes are sour” later have become a status symbol over the years. Their owners – from super-rich businessmen to celebrities, politicians, and their likes – like to be seen in them but not necessarily drive them, and quite often, not for the feeling of driving them. When it comes to two wheels, the feeling is quite important – unless you are a racer, of course. Superbikes often go beyond organized races and sports, too, becoming not necessarily a status symbol but certainly a piece of luxury for the owner. Especially when it comes to the superbikes for the super rich below.

Ducati Demosedici RR

Italian bike manufacturer Ducati has been called “the Ferrari of motorcycles” – and the looks and price tags of its models often confirm this association. The Ducati Desmosedici RR (Racing Replica), the road-legal version of the company’s Desmosedici MotoGP race bike, comes to confirm this claim. Manufactured in a limited series of just 1,500 units between October 2007 and December 2008, the model had an initial retail price of £40,000 at the time of the pre-orders, without the race-only exhaust system and other “racing” accessories added. Today, the few Desmosedici RR models available are still sold at prices in excess of $50,000 (£38,000).

The Ducati Desmosedici RR has a top speed of 188 mph and goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.96 seconds.

Suter MMX 500

Eskil Suter transitioned successfully from racing to motorcycle design. His bikes are often seen in various races… but those willing to pay top dollar can also take one home. The Suter MMX 500 has a two-stroke V4 engine, 195 horsepower at 13,000 rpm, which might not sound like much from a manufacturer that routinely makes 200hp+ machines. Yet when you consider its weight (just 280 pounds) you’ll see why it is one of the fastest superbikes in the world. Plus, it has a price tag of over $100,000 (around £77,000) that gains it a spot among the most expensive ones.

Honda RC213V-S

You can see many Hondas in the street but they are not the same Hondas you see on the race track. RC213V-S is among the exceptions: it is a racing bike that’s been made street legal. It is the street version of the RC213V MotoGP racer – not a superbike like a racer but the real deal. It has all the features Marc Marquez’s bike had but in a “street legal” fashion. This, along with the limited availability of the model (only 250 units were ever made) justifies its price tag of over $180000 (around £140,000).