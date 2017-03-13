The Bike Experience – How the Impossible is Possible

The North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club Ltd is delighted to confirm that a huge number of entries have been received for the 57th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April 2017.

This year there is a variety of interesting Parade Lap entries, in particular Talan Skeels-Piggins, the founder of the Bike Experience Charity.

In March 2003 Talan was knocked off his motorcycle and thrown under the path of the oncoming traffic. The accident left him paralysed from the chest down and he thought he would never ride a motorcycle again. Eight years later Talan decided to try and learn to ride again. He bought and adapted a motorcycle, hit setbacks and failures, but eventually found a way to safely ride a motorcycle again. After a year of gentle practice, Talan ventured out into the realms of track day riding, and hasn’t looked back since, getting onto the podium at Brands Hatch Indy circuit in the MRO600 class in 2016. The feelings gained from riding again made Talan realise that there must be more disabled riders out there that would love to have the same opportunity.

Talan says "When I am riding I do not feel disabled, I feel free from my wheelchair, I enjoy the sense of excitement and independence just as I used to. Getting to this point has been a struggle, but it has been worth it. I wanted to help other disabled motorcyclists have the fantastic feeling of being back on a bike, without the falls and setbacks I suffered, so The Bike Experience Charity was established."

The Bike Experience initially set up as a trust in April 2011, gained official charity status on 19th January 2012. The charity does not charge any of the participants to attend the days experience, the reasoning is that many disabled people are living without disposable income and would therefore not be able to take part if a fee were imposed. This decision has meant that everyone has access to this life-changing opportunity. It also means that the charity only exists through donations and fund-raising. As all people currently working on the charity are volunteers, every penny that is raised goes to getting riders back on a bike, whether it is paying for venue costs, bike maintenance/repairs, fuel, tyres, etc.

The charity tries to ensure that anyone who is interested in getting back on a bike is helped to full-fill that dream. Riders have come from all areas of the UK, as well as riders from Northern Ireland, Belgium, Italy and Finland. It is pan-disability: paraplegics, vision impairment, single/double leg amputees, triple amputee (he only had the use of his left arm/hand to control the bike), acquired brain injury, stroke, MS, muscular atrophy, rhuematoid arthritis, polio, spina bifida, PTSD, and nerve damage.

The riders attending the day have a variety of riding experience as well as a variety of time off a bike, with one of the riders having been paralysed from a motorcycle accident eleven months, whilst another leg amputee had been off a bike for 51 years. In this respect, the newer injuries see how the impossible is possible and it changes the way they see the rest of their lives. For the older injuries it is the realisation of a dream they have had for over 50 years, such is the joy of finally reaching their goal of riding again, some have broken down in tears of happiness at their accomplishment.

The Bike Experience will be located in the main paddock on both Friday and Saturday so please call in and give them a warm welcome to Tandragee!

We appeal for everyone to support the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 by purchasing a programme as this is one of the main revenue streams for the event and/or make a donation in the bucket with the programme sellers.

Keep up to date with all things Tandragee 100 related via our very active Facebook Group “Tandragee 100 Road Races” and from the website www.tandragee100.co.uk