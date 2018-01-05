Ten BMW Motorrad Retailers prepare to transform ten R nineT Racers into custom dreams as they compete for victory in the BMW Bespoke Bike Build.

Step into a BMW Retailer and you’re met by a group of people who are hugely passionate about all things BMW Motorrad. From classic bikes to the latest TFT-equipped GSAs, the BMW Retailer staff love them all. Their passion is surpassed only by their incredible bike-related talents.

To let the Retailers show off all their skills and creativity, BMW Motorrad UK have created the BMW Bespoke Build contest. The R nineT Racer forms the base for the ten Retailers contesting, the Racer is a perfect blend of retro-cool and modern technology for a custom competition. It immediately gives Retailers a style to follow and potentially makes those who stray away from the conventional even more striking.

Whether it’s wearing an expert paint job or has been completely modified with carbon fibre, all customisations are welcome additions to the Racer in the BMW Bespoke Bike Build. The rules are simple; entrants must use the retro-superbike inspired R nineT Racer as their base and the final version must be homologated for road use after two and a half months of custom work.

Past custom bike displays at London’s Tobacco Docks and at Motorcycle Live have potential to give the contestants a spark to start with, but the ideas must be all their own. Beyond this, creativity is each of the Retailers’ only limitation.

Our Retailers have been working away over the winter months and are already making good progress on their builds. More updates and progress shots will be shared as the end of the challenge draws closer and closer.

Once all ten entries are in, it’s time for the difficult part – picking a winner. To help do this, BMW Motorrad will open voting to the public before the winner is decided and announced in February 2018. Alongside the accolades, the winning Retailer’s Racer will be on display for the public to see at various events.

