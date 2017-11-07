SHARE
BMW Motorrad Debut Four New Models at EICMA. 1

Two all-new GS models are joined on stage by the C 400 X and the K 1600 Grand America at EICMA as BMW Motorrad continues to build and diversify model line-up

The world’s media gathered in Milan, Italy to discover the latest offering from BMW Motorrad. Both the F 750 GS and F 850 GS proved an instant hit as they further developed the ever-popular GS range.

The new C 400 X scooter has opened a new segment of the urban mobility market with the K 1600 Grand America continuing to chase an even higher standard of touring comfort.

BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS.

BMW Motorrad Debut Four New Models at EICMA. 1Since their debut in 2007, the F series GS models have always represented premium riding enjoyment in the mid-class Adventure segment. After close to ten years of consistent model development, BMW Motorrad has fully redesigned and re-engineered its middle-class GS models to create the ultimate riding machines. Whether you’re looking to tour with luggage and a passenger, enjoy the winding roads or heading off on an adventure into off-road terrain, the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS are ready.

Highlights of the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS:

      • Powerful two-cylinder, in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc. F 750 GS: 57 kW (77 hp) at 7500 rpm and 83 Nm at 6000 rpm. F 850 GS: 70 kW (95 hp) at 8250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6250 rpm.
      • New, robust steel bridge frame in monocoque construction for increased riding precision.
      • ABS, ASC plus ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes included as standard.
      • ESA electronic suspension adjustment available as optional equipment.
      • A re-engineered clutch for a discernible reduction in clutch lever operating force.
      • Full LED headlight including LED daytime running light as optional equipment.
      • Connectivity with multi-functional instrument cluster and 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display plus numerous features as optional equipment.
      • Intelligent emergency call function now offered for the first time as optional equipment for the middle class.
      • Sharper GS profile resulting from new design.
      • New colour concepts and style variations Rallye and Exclusive.
      • A range of optional equipment and accessories that is unique in the middle class, such as Keyless Ride, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Dynamic ESA, eCall and Connectivity.

    BMW C 400 X.

    BMW Motorrad Debut Four New Models at EICMA. 2BMW Motorrad continues to expand its Urban Mobility offering with the introduction of the BMW C 400 X, a premium addition to the mid-size scooter segment. The C 400 X is designed not just to beat traffic congestion, but to turn it into a fun and enjoyable experience.

    Highlights of the new BMW C 400 X:

        • Efficiency-optimised single-cylinder engine with a capacity of 350 cc, high torque and CVT gearbox.
        • Highly compact design with wet sump lubrication.
        • 25 kW (34 hp) at 7 500 rpm and 35 Nm at 6 000 rpm.
        • Electronic fuel injection, digital engine control and ASC.
        • Suspension with rugged tubular steel frame.
        • Torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm with innovative swing arm bearing for minimum vibration.
        • Telescopic fork at front and two spring struts at rear with ample spring travel.
        • Powerful braking system with ABS as standard.
        • LED lighting technology as standard.
        • Excellent wind and weather protection and sophisticated ergonomics.
        • Generous storage space with two storage compartments and Flexcase.
        • Attractive paint finishes with distinctive character qualities.

    BMW K 1600 Grand America.

    Derived from the BMW K 1600 B, the BMW K 1600 Grand America is designed specifically for comfortable long-distance travel. This new model combines the supreme performance of its six-cylinder engine with exclusive equipment to make long-distance rides comfortable and interesting, whether alone or with a passenger. Embracing the USA’s love for relaxed, luxurious two-wheel travel, the K 1600 Grand America sets a new standard for touring comfort.

    Highlights of the new BMW K 1600 Grand America:

        • Authentic, harmonious design with dynamically elongated side line slopping to the rear.
        • Topcase with integrated passenger backrest and additional transport capacity for particularly long trips.
        • Side cases and topcase with integrated lighting units.
        • Optional Style Package with two-colour finish in Blackstorm metallic / Austin Yellow metallic.
        • Six-cylinder in-line engine that meets EU4 requirements with an output of 118 kW/160 hp at 7 750 rpm and a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 5 250 rpm.
        • Electronic suspension Dynamic ESA with damping modes “Road” and “Cruise” as standard.
        • Reverse assist for effortless manoeuvring as standard.
        • Effective weather protection due to particularly high windshield.
        • Footboards for relaxed “feet forward” rider seating position as standard.
        • Shift Assistant Pro for shifting up and down without clutch activation as an ex works option.
        • Standard equipment also includes engine protection bars, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control DTC, xenon headlight, heated grips, seat heating, Multi-Controller, three riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic), cruise control, audio system with navigation preparation.

        All four models will be available in the UK from Spring 2018. The F 750 GS will retail for a base price of £7,950 with the F 850 GS available from £9,400. For those looking to tour in style, the K 1600 Grand America will be available from £22,150 in Spring 2018.

        For more information on BMW Motorrad products, or to find your local BMW Motorrad Retailer, visit www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk or call 0800 777 155.

         

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR