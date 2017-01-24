BMW R 1200 GS range tops the sales charts in 2016

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure and R 1200 GS confirmed as the UK’s best-selling bikes (over 125 cc) in 2016.

The BMW R 1200 GS Adventure and R 1200 GS were the two most popular bikes in the UK in 2016 (over 125 cc), while there was further success for a number of other models in the BMW range, several of which were best-sellers in their respective classes.



For the first time ever in the UK the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure outsold the R 1200 GS with 1,525 total UK registrations, compared with 1,462 for the standard R 1200 GS model. The combined sales of the R 1200 GS models were 2,987, an impressive 1,296 total registrations ahead its nearest competitor.

2016 sales highlights:

Combined sales of the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure and R 1200 GS reached 2,987 registrations. Individual sales of each model make them the two best-selling motorcycles in the UK over 125 cc.

BMW Motorrad again leads the way in the Touring sector: the BMW R 1200 RT finishes the year as best-selling Tourer with 617 registrations, while the F 800 GT finishes second in the same class with 258 sales.

The BMW S 1000 XR was top six in class with 842 registrations.

Three BMW models featured in the top-six best-selling Adventure Sport bikes.

The performance-focussed BMW S 1000 RR continues to dominate the Supersport category, finishing the year as the highest-selling machine in its class with 658 registrations.

Similar sales success saw the R 1200 RS become the second best-selling Sports Touring machine.

BMW Motorrad UK is looking forward to an equally successful 2017, as 15 new and revised models will be available to customers. There are two new variants of BMW’s all-conquering R 1200 GS – namely the Rallye and Exclusive – while the Heritage range continues to grow, with the addition of the R NineT Racer, R NineT Pure and R NineT Urban G/S.

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK National Marketing and PR Manager: “The R 1200 GS Adventure and R 1200 GS have again proven to be a favourite with the British public. The GS is an iconic brand and has always enjoyed strong sales, but the success of the XR, RS, RT and RR is particularly pleasing.

“To finish the year topping the Adventure Sport, Touring and Supersports categories highlights the diversity and popularity of our range. We are constantly developing our bikes and offerings for customers and with a full range of new bikes for 2017, we’re looking forward to another exciting and promising year ahead.”

BMW is offering the chance to test ride nine new and updated models at its 2017 ‘BMW New Model Launch’ events, being staged at BMW Motorrad Retailers across the country on February 25.

To book a test ride at your local Motorrad Retailer on February 25, visit www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk

For more information on BMW Motorrad products, or to find your local BMW Motorrad Retailer, visit www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk or call 0800 777 155.