Bo Bendsneyder to link up with Tech3 for 2018

The Tech3 Racing team is pleased to announce the signing of current Moto3 hot shot Bo Bendsneyder for the 2018 Moto2 season. The 18-year-old Dutchman dominated the Red Bull rookies cup in 2015 with eight wins and two further podiums, which earned him a ride in the Moto3 class in the following year. Here, in his debut season, he delivered some notable performances and powered to two well-deserved podium finishes. Following some further notable displays so far in 2017, the promising young rider will step up to the highly competitive intermediate class next season and the Tech3 Racing Team would like to warmly welcome him.

Bo Bendsneyder

“I am really happy about this opportunity with the Tech3 Racing Team. It’s a dream come true to go to Moto2 after two years in Moto3. I have gained a lot of knowledge in the lightweight class but now I think it’s the time to move up and learn again. For sure it will be challenging because it will be my first season on a Moto2 bike and there will be a lot more horsepower. However, I am looking forward to working with the people in this team and I am really excited for next year.”

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“Speaking on behalf of the Tech3 Racing Moto2 team, I am very proud to announce the signing of the young Dutch rider, Bo Bendsneyder, who we have been following for a few seasons already. I am more than delighted because, for me, Bo is a great talent that has an incredible future ahead of him. We decided to sign him for two reasons. Firstly, because of his riding capability and we are sure that he is going to surprise a few people, or maybe a lot, next year! Plus, secondly due to his human approach and how he behaves. I have always tried to treat my team and crew like my family and I admire Bo’s approach. He is really well educated, speaks great English, is down to earth and humble. All of this is important for me and I’m sure we are going to do some great things together so I have to say welcome to Bo. We can’t wait to see how he does in the first test on our bike when the season finishes. Thanks to him for his trust and I also want to wish Bo luck for this afternoon.”