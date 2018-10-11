  • Brands Hatch hosts exclusive demonstration of Panigale V4 racing prototype
  • Ducati MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro will ride demonstration laps on Saturday and Sunday

Brands Hatch to host Ducati Panigale V4 racing prototype 1
This weekend’s final round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship will include an exclusive demonstration by Ducati of the all-new Panigale V4 racing prototype ahead of its debut in the series next season.

Brands Hatch will be the host for this public viewing of the new V4 race bike with Ducati MotoGP test rider and 2018 Italian Superbike champion Michele Pirro lapping the 2.4-mile Grand Prix circuit this weekend. Pirro has been instrumental in bringing Moto GP technology to the V4 through the testing he has completed with the Ducati Corse team.

The demonstration laps take place on both Saturday and Sunday, giving British fans the chance to sample the look and sound of this stunning creation from the Bologna factory as a preview to 2019 when the racing version of the Panigale V4 will contest both British and World Superbike Championships for the first time.

Pirro said: “I’m really happy to take part in this event at the last round of the championship at Brands Hatch. It’s an historical circuit and I have good memories here. I’m really pleased to meet the British fans and show them the bike that will start a new era for Ducati in Superbike.

“It’s a motorbike that brings all the MotoGP experience within and I’m so happy to be a part of this project. At World Ducati Week I could already appreciate the capabilities of the road bike and I’m sure that the new Superbike will bring great satisfaction to the fans.”

Managing Director of Ducati UK, Tim Maccabee commented: “We are really pleased to be able to feature this public outing of the V4 race prototype at Brands Hatch. It has been a special place for Ducati over the years, providing some great results and great memories in our racing history. It is an experience I am sure that British fans will enjoy this weekend and taster of things to come next year.”

