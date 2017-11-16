The 2018 season will see the most comprehensive programme ever of development categories to provide opportunities for emerging teams and riders. Series promoter MSVR are delighted to announce the hosting of three championships designed to cater for teams and riders of varying ability and budget from next year.

The first and most significant development is an association with MotoGP rights holder Dorna with The British Talent Cup; the contenders for this championship have already been selected from an event preceding the British Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this year.

The British Talent Cup will be hosted at three BSB events in addition to the two UK World Championship rounds of MotoGP and World Superbike plus the season finale will take place on the incredible platform of the Grand Prix of Valencia.

The core British Championship remains the HEL Performance British Motostar Championship, and this continues to be split into two classes with GP and the Honda-powered Standard divisions, and will take place at nine BSB events comprising 18 championship races.

The profile of the Motostar series is such that the champion Tom Booth-Amos will feature in the British Talent Program in 2018, after taking 19 victories on the way to the domestic crown. He will be lining up in the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship in 2018 with the Dorna-backed Talent team.

Standard class champion Max Cook has been selected to compete in both the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies and the British Talent Cup series.

Also new for 2018, following in the success of the inaugural Supersport 300 World Championship season, will be the British Junior Supersport Championship.

This has evolved from the KTM RC Cup series for riders aged 14-22, but will now be open up to all manufacturers adopting the World Championship technical regulations and is expected to see Yamaha, Kawasaki and Honda machinery joining KTM in the battle for honours.

The reaction to the newest British Championship has been extremely positive from the manufacturers.

Ross Burridge, Senior Racing Co-ordinator, Kawasaki Motors UK, said: “We believe that the introduction of the new Junior Supersport class is a positive direction for the British Superbike Championship. We are constantly striving to engage new riders into the racing world, and along with the introduction of our all new Ninja 400, this class is just the way to do that. Kawasaki UK will be in full support during 2018 and beyond.”

Havier Beltran, Team Manager, Honda Racing said: “We welcome this new category to the BSB platform. The Honda CBR500R has already shown its pedigree with two wins and a podium in the 2017 Supersport 300 World Championship and we are looking forward to this new opportunity to nurture our home grown talent.”

Lee Neesham, Country Manager, Yamaha UK, said: We welcome the announcement of the British Junior Supersport Championship, following in the footsteps of the successful FIM Supersport 300 World Championship which has provided exceptional racing this year and a hard fought Championship crown for the Yamaha YZF-R3.

“This championship will provide a great opportunity for new teams and riders to race in the successful BSB Championship environment and develop their skills. We as Yamaha are fully behind the direction being taken by the organisers.”

BSB Series Director Stuart Higgs concluded: “Britain has often been criticised for not having a coherent development class structure for the upcoming young riders, however this has now been corrected and completely revitalised with three diverse championships.

“The association with Dorna for the British Talent Cup represents the best ever opportunity for young British talent to be scouted, developed and integrated into the World Championship career path. Having seen first-hand the presentation of the Asia Talent Cup, this will be something that will take British racing to new standards of recognition.

“The British Motostar Championship, whilst reduced in the number of championship events, does allow for some budget relief, is still our reference series with prime race event billing, live television coverage and exceptional grids. I’m very proud that both 2017 champions are moving to the next phase of International Talent Series promoted by Dorna.

“We are very excited about the new British Junior Supersport Championship; which will be another budget-friendly class and with new models coming from several manufacturers, will add diversity to this exciting form of racing that is developing across the world.

“Preceding all of this we will maintain our association with the Cool FAB Racing series which nurtures riders at an even earlier age. This series will also receive greater recognition in the future with a new very significant development which will further enhance its position and reputation.”

2018 British Talent Cup calendar:

31 March – 2 Apr* Donington Park GP BSB 25-27 May Donington Park GP WSBK 16-18 June Snetterton 300 BSB 24-26 Aug Silverstone GP MotoGP 28–30 September Assen BSB 16-18 November Valencia MotoGP

* denotes Easter Monday raceday

Two championship races at each event

2018 HEL British Motostar Championship (Moto3 GP and Honda Moto3 Standard) calendar:

13-15 April Brands Hatch Indy 5-7 May Oulton Park 6-8 July Knockhill 20-22 July Brands Hatch GP 3-5 August Thruxton 17-19 August Cadwell Park 7-9 September Silverstone GP 14-16 September Oulton Park 12-14 October Brands Hatch GP

Two championship races at each event

2018 British Junior Supersport Championship calendar:

31 March-2 April Donington Park GP 13-15 April Brands Hatch Indy 16-18 June Snetterton 300 6-8 July Knockhill 3-5 August Thruxton 7-9 September Silverstone GP 14-16 September Oulton Park 12-14 October Brands Hatch GP

Two championship races at each event

Notes:

For further information on the British Junior Supersport Championship – please email: JuniorSS@msvracing.co.uk

KTM RC Cup competitors will be advised of an upgrade option to their existing machines and will receive race entry concessions in lieu of this.

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com