  • New scooter re-thinks how a scooter should look and ride
  • Built on a motorsport-inspired lightweight aluminium exoskeleton
  • Uses an ultra-high performance internal permanent magnet electric motor
  • Powered by highly compact removable battery pack for real at-home charging
  • Superbike-level componentry makes the new scooter a unique proposition
  • A wide choice of configurable options and accessories offer customer individuality
  • Full product reveal scheduled for later this month

British Start-up Zapp to Launch The UK’s First Electric Scooter 1

Zapp, a new electric scooter manufacturer headquartered in the UK, will unveil its high performance, i300 electric scooter later this month.

The company is a new entrant to the market but from the outset will be a leader in the urban transport revolution, with its new scooter providing thrilling performance, innovation, performance and a practical and dependable electric range. With affordable running costs, and highly-appealing, next generation design, the Zapp 300cc-equivalent scooter is like nothing else currently available on the market.

Innovative, sporty and high-quality engineering will ensure outstanding handling and an effective delivery of torque and performance from the punchy, next-generation electric motor.

Designed from the ground up to be desirable and fashionable, customer individuality is encouraged, with a great choice of configurable options offered to meet all style preferences and budgets. A seamless ownership experience will be provided thanks to a convenient, innovative charging solution and customer service ecosystem. Range anxiety is now thing of the past.

Further details on when and how to watch the official unveiling of the Zapp i300 will be announced shortly. .

