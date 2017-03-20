British Superbike stars set for major pre-season test at Donington Park this Wednesday

The stars of the MCE British Superbike Championship will descend on Donington Park this Wednesday (22 March) for a major pre-season test day ahead of the opening round of the 2017 season at the East Midlands circuit on 31 March-2 April.

This is the first opportunity this year for superbike fans to see heroes including Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, local man Leon Haslam, returning champion Josh Brookes and former world champion Sylvain Guintoli in action. All will be keen to lay down the gauntlet with the new season just under two weeks away.

Fans will have unrivalled access to the stars of the series with an open paddock throughout the day, while a free of charge pit walk will take place during the lunch break scheduled from 1.15pm. Spectators will also be able to see vital media work taking place in the Paddock Suite, with photoshoots and filming work taking place for the duration of the test.

As well as the gladiators of the British Superbike Championship, several other series will be testing as well, including British Supersport, Superstock 600 & 1000, Ducati TriOptions and Motostar with hundreds of bikes and riders set to be in action.

Entry to the circuit will be free all day with gates opening at 9am. The first session of the day, for Supersport, Superstock 600 and Ducati TriOptions, will start at 9.05am, with the first Superbike session at 10.15. Tickets to the opening round of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park will also be on sale at advance prices in the Pit Stop Restaurant in the paddock from 12-2pm.

Donington Park Sporting Director Bob Adams commented: “The major pre-season test day for the MCE British Superbike Championship at Donington Park is a great way to see Britain’s top motorcycle racing series on track after the long winter break. With free entry for all spectators, and a pit walk and various other behind the scenes opportunities, this is a great preview ahead of what promises to be a fantastic opening round for the series, right here at Donington Park.”

For more information on the British Superbike Championship pre-season test day at Donington, visit www.donington-park.co.uk.