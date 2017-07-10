British World SBK duo dominate at Laguna Seca

Kawasaki Racing Team duo Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes enjoyed a productive time in the Geico US Round of the World SBK championship over the weekend.

Rea took second place behind Chaz Davies in Saturday’s opening race at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, with Sykes bagging third to complete a British 1-2-3 on the podium.

The pair dominated Race 2, with Rea taking the chequered flag ahead of Sykes and Davies in the last race before the World SBK summer break.

The results leave Rea 59 points ahead of Sykes in the race for the title, and you can use these betting bonuses if you fancy him to complete the job.

The British trio dominated the rest of the field as they charged away at the head of the pack during the opening race, with Davies and Rea eventually pulling away from pole man Sykes.

With Rea close behind, Davies kept his cool over the last few laps to notch a superb victory win as he put his thumb and back injuries from Round 7 behind him.

The Ducati rider finished 1.2 seconds ahead of Rea, with Sykes a further 4.596s behind his teammate in third place.

Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) crossed the line in fourth, with Xavi Fores (BARNI Racing Team) close behind in fifth.

Rea rode from eighth on the grid for the second Laguna Seca win of his career in Sunday’s second race, with Sykes securing his 97th podium in the runners-up spot.

Rea overtook Sykes on the third lap, gradually moving away as the race progressed. Davies finished third, with Melandri and Fores again completing the top five.

Reigning world champion Rea said he was pleased with the improvements in performance made by his team from Saturday to Sunday.

“It was awesome to win and we did it by putting 25 good laps together,” he said.

“Right from the first lap Tom got away and I found it hard coming through at that stage. But when I got clear I put my head down and I knew it was game on.

“As soon as the opportunity presented itself and went through into the lead, and set my rhythm. We made a real step with the set-up overnight.

“I left the changes to Pere my crew chief and did not go into too much detail. He came up with a good plan in warm-up and it seemed to work.

“Everything seemed to be coming easier and during the race I did not change anything, just played a little bit electronically with the engine braking settings.

“I want to thank all my team for giving me a great package and this is a good way to go into the summer break.”

The World SBK riders will return to action at the Prosecco DOC German Round over the August 18-20 weekend.