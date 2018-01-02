Suzuki is bringing in the new year by launching a new finance offer, which allows customers to build their own bespoke deal that best suits their needs. Available on a range of models in the 2018 lineup, the offer allows customers to choose either a 2% APR and two-year agreement, 3% APR over three years, or 4% APR over four years. Customers can also choose between a PCP agreement or opt for a hire purchase deal, with a minimum deposit of £199.

The new offer is available on both the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000 – as well as the XT variants of both adventure machines and the new GT models – the new GSX-R1000, plus the GSX-R-powered GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000F, and the GSX-S750. The new Burgman 400 and the bigger Burgman 650 are also available as part of the offer, as is the new SV650X and the standard SV650 machine, and the iconic Hayabusa.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, launched the new offer, saying, “Our latest offer really allows customers to tailor the deal to best suit their needs. A lot of customers will prefer the PCP option, paying lower monthly repayments and being in a position to change for another new machine in two, three, or four years. Others will prefer to continue paying per month, with no final payment, and own the bike outright at the very end. This offer gives people the choice, while both types of customer can still enjoy the benefit of selecting the term of their agreement and, as a result, the APR. It gives customers the control when buying a new Suzuki for the season ahead.”

As part of the new offer, the GSX-R1000 can be had on a four-year PCP deal for £119 per month, with a £3,161.62 deposit or trade-in. Over the same period years, as part of a PCP deal with a £2,311.87 deposit, the V-Strom 1000 can be enjoyed for just £89 per month.

For customers preferring a hire purchase deal, the V-Strom 650 can be ridden away for £169 per month over three years, with a £1,724.11 deposit, or the GSX-R750-powered GSX-S750 can be owned for £195 per month over the same period, with a £1,129.52 deposit.

For more information or to obtain a finance quote, click here.

