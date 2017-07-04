Buy a TT winner and be part of the team with Suzuki

Following Michael Dunlop and the Bennetts Suzuki team’s emphatic Senior TT win at this year’s Isle of Man TT races with the all-new GSX-R1000, Suzuki is saying ‘thank-you’ to owners of the new machine with free Bennetts Suzuki team clothing and a signed Michael Dunlop poster.

Anyone who has already bought or goes on to buy a new GSX-R1000 or GSX-R1000R before the end of August will receive a Bennetts Suzuki jacket, cap, and hoody or body-warmer – whichever the owner chooses – and a Suzuki keyring. They will also receive a commemorative poster signed by Michael Dunlop, who posted the fastest lap of the event with a speed of 132.903mph.

The new GSX-R1000, which made it’s debut at the iconic road races this year, features technology taken directly from Suzuki’s GSX-RR MotoGP machine, including a variable valve timing system that gives it 202PS and 117.6Nm of torque. It also gets a comprehensive suite of electronics including an inertial measurement unit that governs a 10-stage traction control system and an ABS system that controls rear wheel lift under heavy braking. The GSX-R1000R also gets a lean-angle sensitive version of the ABS system, as well as a quickshifter and auto-blipper and launch control.

Suzuki GB marketing manager, Rob Cooper, said, “To win around the Isle of Man is always special, but to do it in the first year of a new motorcycle is even more incredible. However, for us at Suzuki it’s always important to recognise the part our customers play and how they share in our success. That is why we’re offering a token of our gratitude and helping them feel part of the team, too, by providing them with some of their own Bennetts Suzuki team wear, and marking this special occasion with a signed commemorative poster.”

