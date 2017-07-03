Cadwell Park added to Suzuki cafe tour

Suzuki has added a new date to its national test ride tour, with the Japanese manufacturer now visiting Cadwell Park on the evening of Friday 7 July as part of Robspeed Suzuki’s event at the Lincolnshire circuit. The addition of the Cadwell Park date takes the total number of events up to seven, meaning even more opportunity to test the new models in Suzuki’s on-road range.

Suzuki’s all-new and Isle of Man Senior TT-winning GSX-R1000 will be available, the new machine boasting a host of MotoGP-derived technology. Both the new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000 will also be available to test ride, as well as the new GSX-S750 naked that uses the engine from the iconic GSX-R750. The bigger GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F and the SV650 middleweight naked will also be available.

Suzuki dealership, Robspeed, will be taking over the Lincolnshire circuit for the evening, with staff on hand to chat through current offers across the Suzuki range, including the new low-rate finance and £500 deposit contribution offer and GSX-R1000 TT celebration deal. There will also be a number of trade stands selling helmets and clothing, and other attractions including a live band and a wheelie machine, plus free camping.

Rob Cooper, Suzuki GB marketing manager, commented, “We’re really happy to be able to add another date to our test ride event calendar. There are some spectacular roads around Cadwell Park, so it makes a great destination for a Friday evening ride, and a great place to take a test ride from. We’re looking forward to joining our friends at Robspeed for the evening and seeing everyone who comes along.”

