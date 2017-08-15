Cadwell’s Party in the Park beckons as MCE BSB contenders target Showdown positions

The fight to feature inside the top six of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship (BSB) standings rages on this weekend (August 18/19/20) at Cadwell Park, with just five races now remaining before the Showdown.

There have already been six different race winners so far this season and with a further five riders celebrating podium finishes in 2017, the battle to secure a place in the Showdown has never been closer.

Leading the standings into the annual event at the challenging Lincolnshire circuit is Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne and the Be Wiser Ducati rider has vowed to bounce back from a disappointing previous round at Thruxton when he scored a single fourth place.

Byrne shared the victories with arch rival Leon Haslam in 2016 and the JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider counts Cadwell Park as one of his strongest on the calendar, having won at least one race on each appearance at the circuit, and the existing lap record holder is eager to close the deficit to his Ducati rival.

Local contender Peter Hickman leapt up the leader board last time out at Thruxton as he claimed Smiths Racing BMW their first victory in the premier class. The Louth based contender elevated himself to third in the overall standings and is gunning to strengthen his position in the standings on Sunday.

Luke Mossey still holds fourth place after missing out at the previous round at Thruxton following a crash in free practice; the JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider is pushing to return to full fitness as he bids to hold on to a place in the Showdown.

Australian Josh Brookes added his name to the winners list at Thruxton and the Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha rider heads to Cadwell Park as one of the favourites with the crowd and equal on points with fellow countryman Jason O’Halloran.

Louth-based Honda Racing’s O’Halloran has only lined up twice in the Superbike class but O’Halloran, who lives in nearby Market Rasen, has high hopes for a repeat performance of his podium finishing double last season.

Just outside the top six, but within striking distance of firing themselves into contention include Knockhill double race winner Jake Dixon and Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon with James Ellison and Dan Linfoot also determined to move up the order this weekend.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship standings:

Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 203 Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 184 Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 164 Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 161 Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) 154 Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) 154

Meet the Riders!

The MCE British Superbike Championship returns to Lincolnshire this weekend (August 18/19/20) and ahead of the big ‘Party in the Park’ event at Cadwell Park, several of the leading contenders will be heading into Lincoln for an hour-long meet and greet session from 1pm this Thursday.

In association with Visit Lincoln, the teams and riders will descend on Lincoln High Street at Cornhill with Superbikes including the championship-leading Be Wiser Ducati of Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, the home team Honda Racing’s Fireblade, plus the race-winning Smiths Racing BMW, plus the McAMS Yamaha.

From 1pm – 2pm fans can meet top riders for autographs and photos including championship leader Byrne, and Honda Racing’s Jason O’Halloran and Dan Linfoot, plus Thruxton race winner Josh Brookes, the McAMS Yamaha duo of James Ellison and Michael Laverty and Lincoln’s Lee Jackson.

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship contender James Rispoli will also be meeting fans ahead of this weekend’s races.

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne

Be Wiser Ducati

“The last round at Thruxton taught us a valuable lesson because we arrived there feeling that we would be strong because of the previous year and it turned out to be a disaster. We have put that behind us now and I have been climbing the walls wanting to get to the next race and put it right.

“We tested at Cadwell Park recently and that went well and I know that the boys have been working hard since Thruxton too so that we can start the weekend in the best position we possibly can. I don’t think this weekend will be a walk in the Park but we know where we are at because of the recent test.

“My aim is to get back to fighting at the front this weekend and try and score as many Podium Points as possible because they are going to be what matter when we get to the Showdown.”

Peter Hickman

Smiths Racing BMW

“I am still on a bit of a high after the win at Thruxton to be honest! It was an awesome weekend for myself and the Smiths Racing BMW team – it was unbelievable to be honest and everything went right. The bike worked great and it was a fantastic weekend and I need to thank everyone for their support.

“We are feeling confident as a team and we have moved up to third in the championship standings now which is absolutely brilliant and now we head into my local round of Cadwell Park. I have had good results there in the past and I had my first win in the Superbike class back in 2014 so I would like to repeat that!

“I’m really looking forward to it because we had a good test there a few weeks’ ago and I equalled my fastest ever lap around there so I’m feeling confident and really looking forward to ‘Party in the Park 2017!”