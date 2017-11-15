The first of eight rounds takes place at Donington Park

Cadwell Park replaces Thruxton for 2018

Final round will again take place at Assen

9th consecutive year of the Ducati Cup

The 2018 Ducati TriOptions Cup will kick off at Donington Park (31 April – 2 May) as the championship prepares for its 9th consecutive year of racing. The Cup will continue in its current format as a support series for the British Superbike Championship with eight rounds and sixteen races taking place at major circuits across the UK as well as the traditional overseas round in Assen.

The championship features exclusively this year the 959 Panigale. The twin cylinder Panigale incorporates a 157hp, 955cc Superquadro and benefits from Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Riding Mode technology including Ride-by-Wire, triple-stage Bosch ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC). With limited changes to the standard motorcycle allowed, relative affordability and closeness of the racing, the championship has showed enduring popularity amongst both riders and spectators. This year saw a record entry of 52 registered riders and with many entrants returning for 2018 a full grid is expected.

The Ducati Cup will again be sponsored by Ducati TriOptions, the brand name for Ducati Personal Contract Purchase www.ducatiuk.com/trioptions_finance.do . Ducati Performance is the brand name for promoting official Ducati accessories, many of which will be seen on the bikes racing on track and are also available to purchase through your local Ducati dealer http://www.ducatiuk.com/find_dealers/index.do

The 2018 Ducati Performance TriOptions calendar is:

Mar 31 – April 2 Donington Park GP

Apr 13 – 15 Brands Hatch Indy

May 5 – 7 Oulton Park

June 15 – 17 Snetterton 300

July 20 -22 Brands Hatch GP

Aug 17 – 19 Cadwell Park

Sep 7 – 9 Silverstone GP

Sep 28 – 30 Assen

For further information about the 959 Panigale visit: www.ducatiuk.com/bikes/superbike/959_panigale/index.do