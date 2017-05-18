Cameron Beaubier Fastest On Day One Of Pittsburgh Test

Two-time defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier led the first of two days of testing at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex as the majority of the top MotoAmerica teams converged upon the track in Wampum, Pennsylvania, that will play host to round eight of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series, August 25-27.

Beaubier had a strong first day at the track, the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory rider lowering his lap times over the course of the four sessions to end the day with a best of 1:39.368. That time put him .127 of a second better than Yoshimura Suzuki’s Toni Elias, the Spaniard also turning in his best time in the final of four sessions.

Yamalube/Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz ended day one with the third fastest time, just .467 of a second slower than Beaubier. Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda’s Jake Gagne ended the day with the fourth best time, just a tick quicker than M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Jake Lewis.

“The track is pretty cool, it flows really good,” said Beaubier. “The last section is a little dangerous and we’ll have to do something about it. It’s a fast right kink into a braking zone and the wall is pretty close. They are aware of it. The track has good flow and it’s fun and my bike worked good there. I made a couple of changes and I felt good. The rears, the softer ones, would shred up real quick. We used a couple at the end of the day and that’s what I did my fastest lap on, but we did a lot of laps on the harder tire. The surface is really abrasive and it’s going to take a bit to get beat down. All in all it was a good day.”

In total, 18 Superbike/Superstock 1000 riders turned laps on the 2.8-mile, 19-turn road course.

Of the 16 Supersport/Superstock 600 riders to take to the track, Supersport Championship points leader Garrett Gerloff was the fastest, the Texan ripping off a 1:41.173 in the final session on his Monster Energy/Yamalube/Y.E.S./Graves Yamaha. That was .366 of a second better than M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Valentin Debise and 1.7 seconds faster than his Yamaha teammate JD Beach.

Aguilar Racing’s Jason Aguilar and Tuned Racing’s Braeden Ortt rounded out the top five on their Superstock 600-spec Yamaha R6s.

Day One Times

Superbike

Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:39.368 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:39.495 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:39.835 Jake Gagne (Honda) 1:40.019 Jake Lewis (Suzuki) 1:40.055 Bryce Prince (Yamaha) 1:40.246 Kyle Wyman (Yamaha) 1:40l502 Hayden Gillim (Suzuki) 1:40.625 Bobby Fong (Kawasaki) 1:40.741 Danny Eslick (Yamaha) 1:41.246

Supersport/Superstock 1000