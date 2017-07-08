Saturday, July 8, 2017
Cameron Beaubier, Gerloff Get Things Started In Monterey

Cameron Beaubier came away with the fastest Motul Superbike lap of Day 1 as the Honda Superbike Championship of the Monterey Peninsula got rolling today under sunny skies and warm temperatures. The Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha factory rider lapped the 2.23-mile Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in 1:24.919 and was the only rider to crack the 1:25 barrier.

Beaubier’s teammate Josh Hayes and Yoshimura Suzuki’s Toni Elias ended the day with the exact same lap time – a 1:25.016 – on the exact same lap, their 16th, to finish second and third.

Yoshimura Suzuki’s Roger Hayden ended the day fourth, just .222 of a second behind Beaubier and .4 of a second faster than the fastest of the Bazzaz Superstock 1000 class, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Jake Lewis.

In the Supersport class, Garrett Gerloff led both sessions over his Monster/Yamalube/Y.E.S./Graves Yamaha teammate JD Beach. M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Valentin Debise was third, just over a second slower than Gerloff.

Cory Ventura rode his CSV Moto KTM RC 390 to the fastest time in KTM RC Cup Qualifying 1, the Californian half a second faster than Quarterley Racing/On Track Development’s Benjamin Smith. Smith’s teammate Jackson Blackmon was third fastest on day one.

