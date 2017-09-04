Can Romano Fenati fight back on home turf?

Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) took his third win of the year at the British GP, and the 25 points accrued saw him leapfrog Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) into second in the standings. But that’s exactly what Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) will want – his rivals taking points off each other as he enjoys his 64 point advantage. That’s what it remains at after Silverstone, where the Leopard rider took fifth but it was a different challenger at the front. Now Fenati will want to hit back, and he’ll be on home turf to do it.

The British GP saw something else significant, however, with Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) taking second and his first podium of the season after a tough year. And the Italian is the rider with the best record at Misano, taking his first win there in 2015 and then coming home a close-fought second in 2016. The ‘Beast’ may well be back. His compatriots – including Mugello winner Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) and teammate Nicolo Bulega – will also be pushing hard at home. At Misano, there is more at stake than points.

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) will join Mir in the Spanish charge on Italian soil, as the Gresini rider continues getting back to full strength. Riding through the pain barrier in Austria for a stunning podium, a couple of weeks more recovery following his German GP crash saw Martin manage it again at Silverstone. Still waiting for his first win, the Spaniard has shown his pace and will want to unleash it again at Misano. His teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, will be another to watch. Riding at home at Mugello saw ‘Diggia’ on top form and he’ll want to do the same on the second visit to familiar turf.

The other man to watch could be John McPhee (British Talent Team), after a solid second row start at Silverstone and a number of podiums already in 2017. The British GP turned out tough on race day, so there is some bouncing back to be done for the Brit.

Last year when they were rookies, Mir was on the podium, Bulega was fourth, Canet took eighth, and Di Giannantonio a top ten. The Championship leader will hope he still has the advantage this year – and Fenati will be racing for points, his place in the standings and some home glory.

Moto3™ go racing at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday for the Gran Premio Tribul Mastercard di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

Moto3 World Championship Classification

1 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 226 points

2 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) 162 points

3 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) 160 points

4 – Jorge Martín (SPA – Honda) 121 points

5 – Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA – Honda) 101 points