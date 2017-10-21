Caricasulo heads grid for penultimate 2017 race

Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) secured pole position in Tissot Superpole 2 for the WorldSSP class at the Pirelli Spanish Round on Saturday afternoon, recording a 1’43.285 lap around the resurfaced Jerez track. In clear and sunny conditions at the iconic venue in Andalusia Caricasulo outpaced nearest rival Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) by just 0.049s for pole, with Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing) finishing third in the session by 0.356s.

PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) is to start from fourth on the grid after a dramatic ending to the session which saw him hold on to that spot as championship contender Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) sought to challenge the frontrunners on the grid in the final minutes. Following a heavy crash on Friday at the 4.423km Circuito de Jerez Mahias went down again in the final two minutes of SP2 at turn 5 – and had to settle for fifth on the grid.

The Yamaha rider looked confused as to what had caused the crash, but in the absence of the injured defending champion Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) Mahias still has a good chance of wrapping up the title on Sunday.

Anthony West (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) rounds out the second row, ahead of Michael Canducci (Puccetti Racing Junior Team FMI) who qualified seventh.

Canducci will be joined on the third row by compatriots Lorenzo Zanetti (Team Factory Vamag) and Christian Gamarino (BARDAHL EVAN BROS. Honda Racing), despite a late fall for Gamarino at turn 13 on his final flying lap.

Niki Tuuli (Kallio Racing), Kyle Smith (GEMAR Team Lorini) and Luke Stapleford (Profile Racing) will get away from the fourth row.

The Round 12 action on Sunday at #JerezWorldSBK will see the WorldSSP grid commence their race at 11.30am local time (GMT +2).

Pole Position – Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team)

“I am really happy, I did two or three very fast laps and we had a good improvement of my bike and I’m really happy with the work from myself and my team and I look forward to the race tomorrow.”

WorldSSP Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Federico Caricasulo (ITA) Yamaha 1.43.285

2. Jules Cuzel (FRA) Honda 1.43.334 (+0.049)

3. Sheridan Morias (RSA) Yamaha 1.43.641 (+0.356)