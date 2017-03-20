Carl Vickers Ready To Start Championship Battles

This weekend will see Dunfermline based rider Carl Vickers #87 take to the track for the first time this season in the Thundersport GB Golden Era Supersport Championship at Donington Race Circuit.

Following an impressive year in 2016 with numerous top 5 and top 10 finishes on the Blackbird Corporate Yamaha R6, Vickers is focused on podium finishes. The bike has been worked on by the team at Delkevic UK, who have fitted the bike with a new prototype exhaust system. The exhaust system will be tested for the first time on Friday and Carl and the team are looking forward to seeing how it will perform.

Carl said “it has been a long winter season. I am really excited about this weekend and getting back out on track. I have received a huge amount of support from my sponsors, Fucsh Silkolene who have supplied me with all the oils and lubricants for the bike, Jacksons Bikes in Kelty who have done all of the team bodywork, Lime Salon in Inverkeithing who continue to support me and Blackbird Corporate Ltd based in Dunfermline, who have been with me since day one. My focus this year is to gain as many podium finishes as possible. I was getting really close last year and with the new modifications we have made over the winter I am positive that I can get the results I am looking for.”

Following this weekend’s racing at Donington, Carl will be taking to the track next weekend at Croft in the first round of the North East Club Pre-Injection Championship.