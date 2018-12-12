After a bumper 2018 show, which saw over 40,000 motorcycle fans flock to London’s ExCeL Centre, the annual Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show is returning in February (15-17th) with all the latest models, rare customs, racing celebrations, biking celebs and more live action than ever before! Tickets for the action-packed three day event are on sale now, with VIP Paddock Passes selling fast.

The Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show, the annual three day motorcycle extravaganza that takes over London’s Docklands, returns to the capital in February (15-17) with a celebration of all things two wheeled.

Visitors to the show will be able to see the very latest machines from the world’s leading manufacturers with BMW, Ducati, Ducati Scrambler, Energica, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha and Zero already signed up to showcase their range of new 2019 metal.

Alongside the many new models there’s also going to be the opportunity for visitors to get their hands on a classic, with the launch of the first Classic Dealer Village. Seeing a wide array of machines from classic restorers and dealers, every motorcycle on display will be available to purchase direct at the show.

Built magazine will be bringing a jaw dropping collection of the very best bikes from Europe’s premier custom shops to the show. There’ll be over 30 bikes on display and is regarded by the builders and fans as one of best displays of the year.

The mega popular Michelin Thunderdrome will host a number of race stars as they go head-to-head in bar bashing, action-packed live action racing. Inspired by the boardtrack races of the 1920’s, visitors will be able to see 1987 500cc Grand Prix Champion Wayne Gardner take on former World Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson, British Superbike race winner Richard Cooper and a host of still to be announced stars. Guests can upgrade their visit by purchasing a VIP paddock pass, which alongside giving entry to the whole show also allows them access to the Thunderdrome stars and an unbeatable view of the race.

Giving visitors more live action than ever before, the all-new Michelin Rage Cage is a totally new show that features a steel cage nearly six metres high and nine metres round. Multiple bikes will be tearing around the cage, performing stunts and thrilling the crowds with a gravity defying show. Constructed from steel girders and wire mesh, the Cage will be visible from outside making it a must visit attraction.

Also returning for 2019 is the popular John McGuinness pub, where the Isle of Man TT legend will be propping up the bar, pulling pints and discussing his incredible career. The road racing legend will also be bringing along some of his most famous race bikes for fans to see in the flesh.

Racing fans will also be in for a special treat as the 2019 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show celebrates 70 years of Grand Prix racing, showcasing an impressive array of machines starting from the very first year all the way up to 2018.

Andy Calton, Editor of MCN added, “After a fantastic 2018 event, we’re very excited to be returning to the ExCeL Centre next February to celebrate what looks set to be the biggest Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show yet. With the latest machines on display, incredible customs, iconic race machines and live action you can’t see anywhere else in the world, there is something for all the family!”



