Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Change position with £1000 worth of Ducati Performance accessories when you purchase an XDiavel

Industry News, Latest News, Manufacturers
  • Purchase a new XDiavel between now and 30th April 2017 and receive a Ducati Performance kit worth £1000
  • Kit includes: Central footpeg position, super-high seat and rearward handlebar
  • Kits in stock now at dealers

Until the 30th April 2017, Ducati UK is offering a free Ducati Performance kit worth £1,000 (RRP including fitting) with the purchase of a new XDiavel or XDiavel S. 

This promotion offers an alternative to the traditional feet-forward riding position of a cruiser by offering a kit that will transform the ergonomics of the bike to a more centralised and upright position. 

This kit consists of central footpegs, a super-high seat and a rearward handlebar. The central footpegs are made of billet aluminium and placed in a central position while the super-high seat is designed in combination with the central footpegs and features selected materials evoking a sporting spirit of the XDiavel. A Rearward handlebar brings the bar closer to the rider improving rideability and increasing riding comfort.

This promotion includes the cost of fitting at a dealer. 

The Ducati Performance kit features just part of an extensive collection of accessories available for the XDiavel. The XDiavel can be personalised using the online configurator found here at http://configurator.ducati.com/bikes/gb/en/ 

The XDiavel is available now for test ride at dealers and is available from £15,995 for the XDiavel and £18,795 for the XDiavel S. The XDiavel family is also available to purchase through the Ducati TriOptions from £179 per month. http://www.ducatiuk.com/trioptions_finance.do 

To take advantage of this offer or to view how the riding position has changed as a result of this Ducati Performance pack, please contact your nearest dealer.

To find your nearest dealer use the dealer locator. http://www.ducatiuk.com/find_dealers/index.do

