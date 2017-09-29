Christian Iddon Remains With Tyco BMW For 2018

Tyco BMW is pleased to announce its continued involvement with Christian Iddon into a third season in the British Superbike Championship for 2018.

The Stockport based rider was unfortunate to miss out on this year’s Showdown, but has posted four podiums to date on the TAS Racing prepared S1000RR – a statistic he fully intends improving in the final five races this season, commencing this weekend at Assen in the Netherlands.

Speaking of the extension on his contract, Iddon said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed with Tyco BMW for a third season. For me it’s fantastic, as the team are a bunch of people I get on with incredibly well on every level. They give me their all, week-in-week-out, and from both sides, I know we feel we have more to give. It’s a relationship that works well. I believe in the BMW S1000RR and I certainly believe in the team and I know we can go out there and fight for the championship in 2018.

“We’ve had our difficulties to overcome this past couple of years, but that’s behind us now and for me it’s great to have that stable platform for next year and I’m already looking ahead. We obviously need to keep working and finish this season off strongly, and enjoy it, then look forward to next season. I can’t wait.”

Philip Neill – Team Manager: “Following discussions with our partners BMW Motorrad and Tyco, we are extremely pleased to confirm that Christian will remain with Tyco BMW for a third successive season. We have produced some promising results during the past two seasons, although Christian has been unlucky with mid-season injuries damaging his championship challenge. I don’t believe we have witnessed the full capability of the Christian Iddon and the BMW S1000RR combination yet, so we are already preparing for, and looking forward to next year’s challenge.”

For more information visit www.tycobmw.com