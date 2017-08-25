Coming in hot – Alex Marquez lands first at Silverstone

Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) went fastest overall on Friday at the British GP, staking an early claim on a third win of the year at a favoured venue for the rider from Cervera. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took P2 as he seeks to bounce back from a crash out of contention in Austria, with Mattia Pasini (Italrans Racing Team) rounding out the top three as he improved and moved up in FP2.

Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) had taken control of FP1 towards the end of the session with a serious benchmark, but had to settle for P4 by the end of action – nevertheless fastest Suter and with an improvement in the afternoon.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) got the weekend off to a good start as he locked out the top five, pushing hard for a result after the recent announcement of his graduation to the premier class next season. Another man recently announced as on the move for 2018 is Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten), winner at the British GP last year, who took P6 – just ahead of the man he’s chasing at the top of the standings, Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS).

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) and Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) took P8 and P9 respectively, with second Forward rider Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) rounding out the top ten despite a crash in FP2 – rider ok.

Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) was eleventh quickest, ahead of a solid start to the weekend for RW Racing GP rider Axel Pons in P12. Stefano Manzi (Sky Racing Team VR46) made a big impact on Day 1 – as he did in the race in the lightweight class at Silverstone last year – in P13, with Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) and last year’s Moto3™ winner Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) locking out the fastest fifteen.

Moto2™ head out for qualifying on Saturday at 15:05 (GMT+1).