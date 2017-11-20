Test dates and the venue for the British GP have now been added to the 2018 BTC calendar
As the inaugural British Talent Cup appears ever closer on the horizon, the calendar has now been confirmed* – with the dates for preseason testing and the venue for the British GP now added.
Two days of testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia preface a twelve-race season sure to prove the perfect inauguration for the British Talent Cup, with the newest path on the Road to MotoGP™ ready and waiting for the engines to fire up.
|Date
|Event Type
|Coinciding Event
|Circuit
|Country
|05/03 – 06/03
|Test
|–
|Valencia
|Spain
|31/03 – 02/04
|Races 1&2
|BSB Donington
|Donington Park
|UK
|25/05 – 27/05
|Races 3&4
|WorldSBK UK Round
|Donington Park
|UK
|15/06 – 17/06
|Races 5&6
|BSB Snetterton
|Snetterton 300
|UK
|24/08 – 26/08
|Races 7&8
|MotoGP British GP
|Silverstone
|UK
|28/09 – 30/09
|Races 9&10
|BSB Assen
|TT Circuit Assen
|Netherlands
|16/11 – 18/11
|Races 11&12
|MotoGP Valencia GP
|Valencia
|Spain
*Please note that dates are subject to change