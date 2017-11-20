SHARE
British Talent Cup - The Road to Glory Could Start Here 1

British Talent Cup - The Road to Glory Could Start Here 1Test dates and the venue for the British GP have now been added to the 2018 BTC calendar

As the inaugural British Talent Cup appears ever closer on the horizon, the calendar has now been confirmed* – with the dates for preseason testing and the venue for the British GP now added.

Two days of testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia preface a twelve-race season sure to prove the perfect inauguration for the British Talent Cup, with the newest path on the Road to MotoGP™ ready and waiting for the engines to fire up.

Date Event Type Coinciding Event Circuit Country
05/03 – 06/03 Test Valencia Spain
31/03 – 02/04 Races 1&2 BSB Donington Donington Park UK
25/05 – 27/05 Races 3&4 WorldSBK UK Round Donington Park UK
15/06 – 17/06 Races 5&6 BSB Snetterton Snetterton 300 UK
24/08 – 26/08 Races 7&8 MotoGP British GP Silverstone UK
28/09 – 30/09 Races 9&10 BSB Assen TT Circuit Assen Netherlands
16/11 – 18/11 Races 11&12 MotoGP Valencia GP Valencia Spain

*Please note that dates are subject to change

Honda Fireblade Named MCN Best Sportbike

