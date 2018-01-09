Machineart ADVance Guard multi-functional hand guards can be adapted to suit weather and riding conditions in seconds, without tools, for comfort and confidence on any ride.

ADVance Guards consist of three main components: a wide aluminum Safety Frame with an open airflow front; an Insert that fills the open front when snapped in; and a Sliding Shield that is adjustable up and down to control airflow and adapt to different weather conditions.

The wide Aluminum Safety Frame provides protection for hands, brake and clutch levers during a drop, or impact with branches and other obstacles when trail riding.

Used without the Insert or Adjustable Shield attached, the open centre permits cooling air flow during hot weather. In lower temperatures, in rain or snow, or if the rider needs further protection from debris, an Insert fills the open front offering extra coverage for the hands; should the rider need even more coverage the Sliding Shield can be raised to give additional coverage. Fully extended vertical coverage is 142mm.

The ADVance Guards’ frame fits to the bar end and to the handlebar with lightweight and robust forged aluminium mounts that are shaped to clear control cables. The Insert and Sliding Shield are injection molded in a resilient polymer and are easily attached or removed from the aluminium frame.

Machineart ADVance Guard Handguards are currently available for the latest adventure sport models including: BMW R 1200 GS/A LC; F 800, 700 and 650 GS; R 1200 R LC; as well as the 2005-2012 R 1200 GS/A, 2013 R 1200 GSA, R 1150 GS and S 1000 XR. Also KTM’s 990, 1090, 1190, and 1290 Adventure; and Honda’s new Africa Twin. Further models will be added to the fitment list early in 2018.

ADVance Guard Handguards retail at £189- including VAT per kit, and come supplied with model-specific fitting kit and instructions.

Contact exclusive UK distributor www.nippynormans.com for details.