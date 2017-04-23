In the crosshairs: Franco Morbidelli aiming for win three from pole

Franco Morbidelli (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) took an impressive pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, as he looks to win his third race in a row and grow his points lead at the front. Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) took a mighty P2 behind the Italian, with Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) completing the front row – seeming a big threat on race pace despite a low drama lowside.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) heads up Row 2 from fellow Championship hopeful Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten), with second Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter impressing for Kiefer Racing to line up in P6.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) starts from seventh, ahead of Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2) and Dynavolt Intact GP’s Sandro Cortese.

KTM Moto2™ test rider Ricky Cardus (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had a stunning session as he rides in place of injured Brad Binder, completing the top ten.

Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP), Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing), top rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) and second rookie Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) locked out eleventh to fifteenth.

Moto2™ go racing at 12:20 local time (GMT -5) on Sunday, with Morbidelli looking for three in a row and Marquez aiming high to make amends for Argentina.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) 2’09.379

2 – Mattia Pasini (ITA – Kalex) + 0.167

3 – Álex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) + 0.242