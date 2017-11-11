Taking the crown and the car, ‘TRASTEVERE73’ makes eSport history.

In an outstanding display of gaming skill, the inaugural MotoGP™ eSport Championship was claimed by ‘TRASTEVERE73’ of Italy, over 10 intense laps of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. With nerves of steel, the world’s fastest rider on MotoGP™17 outplayed seven other finalists for the perfect win.

Claiming pole position was Championship favourite ‘MMANDZUKIC17’, who made a flawless start as the lights went out on the 2017 eSport Main Event – and held the lead over five nail-biting laps. Battling for second position with ‘TRASTEVERE73’, ‘LUIGI_IG’ crashed on the final turn of Lap 1 and was not able to regain the pace back into podium contention, leaving his compatriot to fight for first alone.

As ‘MMANDZUKIC17’ went wide, allowing ‘TRASTEVERE73’ to claim the advantage, and there was no turning back for the 18-year-old from Rome. The third and final podium place was still hanging in the balance, and Spain’s ‘PAUL_IG’ started strong from second row on the grid – quickly moving up into third, as a group of four gamers battled for fourth.

With only two laps remaining a curb would put an end to ‘PAUL_IG”s hopes, and Italian ‘IVANGAMER2346’ made a valiant effort against German gamer ‘TIMOTHYMCGARDEN’ to complete the podium and wrapped up the fight for the world eSport title for MotoGP™.